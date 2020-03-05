The Wii bowling league results from the Watertown Senior and Community Center for the Rocking Seniors League for the week of Feb. 27 have been announced.
The team scores include, JFRS, 132 wins; CSPS, 131; MBJS, 121; PJLS, 106; BTLB, 105; JPLS, 96; JKRC, 92; CHRM, 75; and MTMW, 70.
Bowlers with a series above 500 include, Pauline Schoemann, 754; JOhn Flahive, 718; Richard Schoemann, 647; Linda Buss, 600; Lisa Stafford, 580; Rae Metzger, 574;
Carol Hartline, 554; Rose Christian and Lloyd Schliewe, 553; Colleen Sindermann, 518; and Josie Kubly, 504.
