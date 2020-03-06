JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Senior Activity Center will hold a “March to Your Own Drum” party at 2:30 p.m. March 16.
There will be a quick lunch, games and time to reminisce. Participants can bring or wear something that starts with the letters M or A or R or C or H (example H=Hat).
The menu is M-marshmallow fluff, A-applesauce, R-roll, C-cookies and chips and H-ham salad. Sign up ahead for food preparation. There is no cost for the party but there will be a free-will offering basket put out.
Strength, balance and focus class will be held on Mondays from 10-10:45 a.m. through April 6. Cost is $25. Pay at the first class. Sign up ahead of time. This class will help with balance, strengthening bones and stretching.
Foot care will be held on Tuesday from 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Cost is $15. Participants are to bring their own towel. It is a first-come, first serve program.
Next ukulele group will be Wednesday at 1 p.m.
Bingo will be played on Tuesday at 1 p.m. Sponsor is Sylvan Crossings of Jefferson.
Anyone who likes to quilt is welcome on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The group makes quilts for Linus and Christmas Neighbors.
Calendar
Monday, March 9 — Exercise, 9 a.m.; strength, balance, focus class, 10 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; dining, 11:45 a.m. mahjongg, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 1 p.m.; Wahoo! 1 p.m.
Tuesday, March 10 — Yoga, 8:30 a.m.; foot care, 8:30 a.m.; toning, 9 a.m.; Sequence, 10 a.m.; lunch and learn, 11:30 a.m.; dining, 11:45 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.; 65,’ 3 p.m.
Wednesday, March 11 — Exercise, 9 a.m.; quilt group, 9 a.m.; Wii bowling, 10 a.m.; pegs and jokers, 10 a.m.; Fireside, 10:30 a.m.; dining, 11:45 a.m.; ukulele group, 1 p.m.; sit and stitch, 1 p.m.
Thursday, March 12 — Yoga, 9 a.m.; cribbage, 9 a.m.; R.O.M., 11:30 a.m.; dining, 11:45 a.m.; euchre, 1 p.m.
Friday, March 13 - Exercise, 9 a.m.; dining, 11:45 a.m.
