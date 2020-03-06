Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of March 9-13.
Dodge County meals will be served at the fire station in Hustisford at 11:30 a.m. and at the Reeseville Senior Apartments at 11:30 a.m.
Watertown meals will be served at MATC, 1300 W. Main St. To make reservations for Watertown, call 920-210-1585. To make reservations at the other sites, call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407. Reservations must be made one day in advance by calling the meal site manager at the site before 1:30 p.m.
Jefferson County reservations should be made one day in advance by calling the various sites between 10 a.m. and noon. The program is open to persons 60 and over and their spouse. A donation of $3.99 for the meal is appreciated. Meals will only be served on Mondays at the Johnson Creek site. Below is a list of the area sites and the telephone numbers to call.
Watertown — Senior center, 261-7013.
Jefferson — Jefferson Senior Center, 675-0102.
Lake Mills — City Hall, 648-2919.
Waterloo — Home delivered meals only, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 920-478-3344.
Johnson Creek — St. John’s Lutheran Church, 674-8134, Monday’s only.
Beverages are served with each meal at all of the sites.
Feils’ Catering provides the elderly menus for both counties.
Monday, March 9 — Ring bologna, garlic mashed potatoes, corn, fudge brownie, apple slices, sliced bread.
Tuesday, March 10 — Beef stew, spinach salad with vinaigrette, key lime pie, pear slices, cheddar biscuit.
Wednesday, March 11 — Baked chicken, American potato salad, peas and carrots, honeydew melon, ice cream cup, sliced bread.
Thursday, March 12 — Pork Jaegerschnitzel, mashed potatoes, pickled beef salad, apricot halves, applesauce cake, dinner roll.
Friday, March 13 — Salmon loaf, calico bean casserole, California blended vegetables, chocolate pudding, peach slices, sliced bread.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.