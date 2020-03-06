We turn our clocks ahead one hour this weekend so we are not late for worship on Sunday. So let’s discuss time this week.
Many have said these phrases, “Time is of the essence,” or “If only there were more hours in the day to get things done.” On a vacation, we may have said, “If only time would slow down, so I could enjoy this moment longer.”
Ecclesiastes 3 references time as it says, 1. “For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven:“ 2. “A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up what is planted;“ 3. “A time to kill, and a time to heal; a time to break down, and a time to build up;“ 4. “A time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance;“ 5. “A time to cast away stones, and a time to gather stones together; a time to embrace, and a time to refrain from embracing;“ 6. “A time to seek, and a time to lose; a time to keep, and a time to cast away;“ 7. “A time to tear, and a time to sew; a time to keep silence, and a time to speak;“ 8. “A time to love, and a time to hate; a time for war, and a time for peace.”
Genesis 1 says when the days began, 1. “In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth.“ 2. “The earth was without form and void, and darkness was over the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God was hovering over the face of the waters.“ 3. “And God said, ‘Let there be light,’ and there was light.“ 4. “And God saw that the light was good. And God separated the light from the darkness.“ 5. “God called the light day, and the darkness he called night. And there was evening and there was morning, the first day.”
Jesus was born at the right time, as it says in Luke 2, “And while they were there, the time came for her to give birth.” The time when Jesus died on the cross for the sins of the world was also picked. John 3 says, 15. “That whoever believes in him may have eternal life.” 16. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.”
Jesus died on the cross and rose from the dead for you and me and this is the only way to heaven. Eternal life in heaven is prepared. Eternal life in heaven never ends. There is no turning the clocks ahead in heaven. We get to be next to Jesus forever. As we go through the 40 days of Lent to Easter, let us have faith in Jesus’ suffering, death and resurrection for the forgiveness of sins and free gift of eternal life.
