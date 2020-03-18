Grace and peace to you from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ. I thank my God every time I remember you. (Philippians 1:2,3)
Much has happened recently in our city, society, nation and world that can lead us to great stress and anxiety. I’m not going to talk about the coronavirus (COVID-19) as that is being talked about all the time. I am going to talk about God’s grace and peace which give us strength and comfort during these times.
I’m also going to talk about the wonderful fellowship God’s people enjoy as we remember and encourage one another. The grace of God is his love that we don’t deserve due to our sin, and we all sin, are sinful and deserve hell. The peace of God is the peace we have with God due to our Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, suffering and dying in our place to make full payment for our sin. This grace, peace, forgiveness and eternal life from God are all important, and by faith and trust in God’s promise, are ours. Our faith, too, is a wonderful gift from God. Therefore life in His family and eternal life in heaven is completely due to His love which we don’t deserve (grace). To be confident in God’s promise to always be with us, gives us peace and comfort through these troubled times.
Paul, the apostle, also said to his fellow believers in Christ, “I thank my God every time I remember you.”
The grace and peace of God mentioned earlier makes those who believe in Christ brothers and sisters, and what a wonderful blessing that is. Let me just mention one example that I will always cherish. Rod Warnecke has been the pastor of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Watertown for over 20 years. After being the pastor/director at The ROC (Recreation and Outreach Center) Youth center in Watertown for 16 years, I became the second pastor at St. John’s in Watertown in June, and have been working side by side with my brother in Christ, Pastor Warnecke, for the last eight months. Soon after I became the second pastor of St. John’s, Pastor Warnecke found out that he had cancer.
The Lord recently decided to take him home to heaven. I look forward to seeing him again in heaven with Christ, but I will always remember him and so God’s word is fitting, I thank my God every time I remember you, my brother.
I thank God as we proclaimed together, prayed together, studied together, laughed together, cried together, discussed together, and gave thanks together. Oh, it was so much fun to act out the skits together at vacation Bible school, teaching the children about their Savior, Jesus, from God’s word. We were a team – a really good team, but now Pastor Warnecke is with Christ, which is better by far. But as I think about my brother and, in fact, all my brothers and sisters in Christ, I say with the apostle Paul, “I thank my God every time I remember you.”
