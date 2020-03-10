What are we to make of the designation of a day like Friday the 13th? It’s generally regarded as an unlucky day.
This day’s designation has origins going a long way back probably to the Medieval era (5th-15th century). The thought was that on Maundy Thursday there were 13 people around the table that is identified as the Last Supper and the next day, Friday, Jesus was crucified.
Any thought that a particular day carries with it some sort of unluckiness is superstition. It’s a fallacy, a fantasy, a falsehood. And even if there were some credence to an unlucky day, God’s power and might, love and grace is greater.
Every day could be considered unlucky because of temptation. There is lots in this world that diverts our attention away from God to something less. But temptation is weak sauce compared to God’s power.
Jesus was tempted (Matthew 4:1-11). After 40 days and nights of fasting, the devil came to make some tempting offers: Turn these stones to bread (satisfy your hunger); throw yourself off a building and let God save you (use your power for yourself); and I think the most tempting for Jesus, all the kingdoms of the world and their splendor would be his if he worships Satan (being the savior of humankind but not faithful to God). Jesus’ response to each was to refer to the wisdom of scripture and to declare his allegiance to God only. “Then the devil left him, and suddenly angels came and waited on him.” (v. 11) He had a very unlucky day, but through faith in God it became an amazing day.
We all have at least moments each day when something doesn’t go the way it’s supposed to. We have accidents. We get ill. We lose jobs. We feel rejected. We lose something valued. We miss deadlines. We didn’t get the job. The refrigerator breaks down. But none of it is unlucky; it’s what happens from time to time in life. The misguidance occurs when we think something is unlucky and then search for what is considered lucky as the antidote. Where is God in that response?
How are we to respond to unlucky days? The start is to always be in prayer to God. Paul shares some practical exhortations to anyone who is a disciple: “Rejoice always. Pray without ceasing. Give thanks in all circumstances: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.” (1 Thessalonians 5:16-18) When our minds and hearts are focused on our Savior, we have access to everything we need to deal with what might be considered unlucky. Sure, we’ll have bad days, but those moments should not dictate our well-being. And in the midst of struggles, look to Jesus to guide you through to a better day.
May your Friday the 13th be an amazing day of enjoying God’s presence with you regardless of your luck.
