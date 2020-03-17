The 29th annual Children’s Day Fair, that was scheduled for Saturday, April 25 from 9 a.m. to noon has been canceled due to the rapidly changing nature of the response to COVID-19. The health, safety and well-being of the students, families, staff, community members and vendors are a top priority.
For those who ordered T-shirts, they will be used the following year. The T-shirts will be distributed closer to the 2021 date.
The 29th annual Children's Day Fair is being planned for April of 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.