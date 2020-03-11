JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Master Gardeners will hold a game of garden trivia at their meeting Thursday.
The public is invited to join one of the teams and test their garden knowledge. All questions have been submitted by members.
Members will not be allowed to help their team by answering their own questions. Also no cell phone use will be allowed this year.
The public is invited and welcome to join the master gardener members for this program.
A brief business meeting and announcements will begin at 6:45 pm. The next meeting has been scheduled for the first Thursday of the month, April 2.
The Jefferson County Master Gardeners and the Jefferson High School agricultural students will hold an plant sale at the Jefferson High School greenhouse May 6-9 and May 13-16. Weekday sale times will be 2:30 to 6 p.m. Saturdays sales will be 8 a.m. to noon with “Ask a Master Gardener.”
A limited number of flower containers will be available for purchase from the master gardeners at the plant sale. Planters will be $35 each. To reserve a planter, call Shirley Brown at 920-563-5994 or 920-542-8781. Pick them up on May 9 at the Jefferson High School greenhouse.
The public is invited and welcome to attend the meetings and programs of the Jefferson County Master Gardeners Volunteer Association. Meeting are held the second Thursday of the month, 6:45 p.m., at the UW-Extension, Jefferson County, 864 Collins Road, Jefferson. The JCMGVA may be contacted through the UW-Extension Office at 920-674-7295 or email kimb@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
