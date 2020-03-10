REESEVILLE — A fish fry will be held Friday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Reeseville Community Center, 406 N. Main St.
The co-partner is Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Two piece fish is $12; three piece fish, deep fried or baked, is $13; chicken tenders, $8; deep frsied shrimp, $13; and fish and shrimp combo, $14. Meals are served with french fries, coleslaw, potato salad, rye bread, milk and coffee.
The meal is catered by Leroy Meats of Horicon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.