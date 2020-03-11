Each summer, between 38-40 decorative, hand-painted banners are displayed on downtown Watertown lampposts as part of the Art on Main banner program.
Art on Main is coordinated by the Watertown Main Street Program and Wepco Printing and is financially supported by many local businesses, individuals and organizations.
The banners are then auctioned off in in the fall to raise money for downtown beautification projects. Bradow Jewelers is supporting Art on Main as its presenting sponsor for the second consecutive year.
Art on Main is also supported by Chickens Unlimited, Watertown Tourism, Johnsonville, the Watertown Arts Council, Total Waste Solutions, Hafemeister Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Saxby Insurance Agency, Edward Jones Investments – Ron Counsell, Oswald-Konz Financial Group and ProAdjuster Chiropractic Clinic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.