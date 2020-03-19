With a commitment for continual service to Watertown friends, but in response to COVID-19 precautions, Mary’s Room has changed both its hours and routine.
Mary’s Room is an ongoing ministry giving clothing and diapers for children 4 toddler and younger.
Beginning immediately, Tuesday hours will remain 1 to 3 p.m., but Wednesday will be 5 to 6 p.m. and Friday 11 a.m. to noon.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 413 S. Second St., where Mary’s Room is located, is limiting access to the building, so clients will be met at the door with requested diapers and wipes.
It is helpful if people call ahead to 920-261-6565 with their name and size of diapers.
Mary’s Room will give out diapers and wipes for the month until further notice. There will be no shopping for clothes or other items at this time, and donations of clothes and equipment are not being accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.