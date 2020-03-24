JEFFERSON — Greater Jefferson County and surrounding community leaders and their staffs have been working diligently assessing and preparing for the potential of the COVID-19 spread to the greater Jefferson County through regular calls to update, communicate and collaborate. The group is working well and feels prepared to respond to community needs.
The community leaders are united in asking members of the community to stay home. Right now it is of the upmost importance to use social distancing.
Some good examples are working from home, visiting loved ones by electronic device instead of in person and cancelling or postponing conferences, meetings and events. With technology it is easy for people to stay connected while staying safe and at home. There is limited capacity and resources of community departments and programs and if people do not follow social distancing they are putting those capacities at great risk. If everyone follows this practice the risk of spreading COVID-19 could be reduced.
The Jefferson County group consists of Jefferson County Emergency Management Director Donna Haugom; County Administrator Ben Wehmeier; Health Department Director Gail Scott; Human Services Director Kathi Cauley; United Way Director Megan Hartwick; CEO Fort HealthCare Michael Wallace; Watertown Health Foundation Tina Crave; CEO Watertown Regional Medical Center Richard Keddington; and the following city administrators or mayors that are part of the team, Cameron Clapper, City of Whitewater; Emily McFarland, City of Watertown;
Kyle Ellefson, Village of Johnson Creek; Matt Trebatoski, City of Fort Atkinson; Mo Hansen, City of Waterloo; Steve Wilke, City of Lake Mills; Tim Freitag, City of Jefferson and County Board Chairman James Schroeder.
