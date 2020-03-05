Holy land trip presentation planned

JUNEAU — On Jan. 19, more than 30 travelers from Dodge County traveled more than 12,000 miles to the Holy Land, Israel and back.
The 11-day trip created memories for a lifetime.
On Saturday, the public can see and hear about their travels and memories at Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home in Juneau, 150 W. Oak Grove St.
The presentation will start at 11 a.m. and last about an hour. Snacks and refreshments will be available at 10:30 a.m.
The public can learn what going to the Holy Land is like from residents of Wisconsin. The trip to Israel was conducted by Pastor Paul Schupmann of St. John’s — Juneau, Salem-Lowell, and Horicon.
Greg Ledesma is sponsoring the presentation and was also a participant.
For more information, call 920-386-3313.
