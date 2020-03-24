Mary’s Room sets open hours
Mary’s Room at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 413 S. Second St., is open Tuesdays from 1-3 p.m., Wednesdays from 5-6 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m.-noon. Mary’s Room is an ongoing ministry giving clothing and diapers for children 4 toddler and younger. Please call ahead at 920-261-1150 for diapers. There is no shopping for clothes or other items at this time. No donations are being accepted at this time.
Bread and Roses
offered as takeout
Bread and Roses, the free community meal served every Thursday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Watertown, will be takeout only. Participants are asked to use the Jones Street entrance to the church.
DAV Chapter 63 meeting canceled
Due tot he quarantine and coronavirus, the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 63 has canceled its monthly meeting that was scheduled for March 26. The next meeting is set for April 23. The group meets the fourth Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall 189, 206 S. First St.
Democratic party cancels
The Democratic Party of Dodge County has canceled its monthly meeting that was scheduled for April 1.
