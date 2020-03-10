The Watertown Chapter of the American Association of University Women will host a moderated panel discussion and learning event March 19. The discussion will focus on women who graduated from Watertown High School and have chosen to embrace Watertown because “Opportunity Runs Through It.”
The event is presented in celebration of National Women’s History Month.
The program’s six panelists are Christine Bender, partner with McFarlandale Dairy Farm; Amy Buchholtz, real estate investor/developer; Sandra Budewitz, owner, Sandra D’s Bridal Boutique; Emily Lessner, principal, Douglas Elementary School; Emily McFarland, mayor, City of Watertown; and Nikki Salas, director of nursing, Watertown Regional Medical Center. The event will be moderated by Jill Nadeau, producer/host, Wisconsin Public Radio.
The format for the program will be an open dialog with panelists talking about their education in Watertown and the profession they chose to pursue. Other areas for discussion will include how the women got interested in their profession, difficulties of being female in their chosen field, and advice they have for other women.
The program is being held Thursday, March 19 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in room S280 at Watertown High School, 825 Endeavour Drive, Watertown. The event is free of charge.
AAUW’s mission is to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education and advocacy. The March program is the first in series of “I Can Be” learning events being developed by the Watertown chapter.
AAUW Watertown’s local contact is Val Wagner, president. She can be reached via phone 920/988-0640.
