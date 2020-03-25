FORT ATKINSON — To help control the potential spread of COVID-19 and meet the needs of patients, Fort HealthCare is offering a temporary walk-in clinic.
The walk-in clinic will provide non-emergent and non COVID-19 related services without an appointment and on a first come, first serve basis. There is limited availability for patients under 18 years of age, so call ahead if the patient is under 18.
The walk-in clinic is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Friday at 1520 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson.
For care of non-life threatening, but urgent, minor medical needs, call 920-563-5500.
In alignment with the CDC’s social/physical distancing guidelines, this will allow non-emergent patients to be seen in a separate space from those with precautions to help keep patients, visitors, team and communities safe from the potential spread of COVID-19.
If one is experiencing a fever, cough or shortness of breath they should contact their primary care provider in advance of visiting or do a virtual health visit at e+CARE at www.forthealthcare.com/e+care to screen for COVID-19.
Examples of urgent, minor medical needs include earache and ear infections, sore throat, allergies or asthma, urinary tract infections, minor cuts and lacerations, sprains or strains, insect bites or stings, poison ivy or other skin rashes, and minor burns.
The walk-in clinic is not designed for patients with symptoms or suspicion of COVID-19, life-threatening medical problems, or conditions requiring narcotic prescriptions.
Anyone having a serious medical emergency can call 9-1-1 or go to the nearest emergency room immediately.
All Fort HealthCare clinics are accepting scheduled appointments, so schedule appointments as usual for all other medical issues.
