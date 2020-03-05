JOHNSON CREEK — The Johnson Creek American Legion will hold its monthly meat raffle at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the legion hall.
Legion meat raffles help raise money for legion projects. The Memorial Day raffle is underway. Any member who needs tickets may come to the hall Friday night or Saturday morning to pick them up.
The new legion T-shirts have been selling well. They are available for purchase to the public.
The quarterly newsletter will be out later this month. The legion bar is opens Friday at 4 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m.
