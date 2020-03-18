WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, in keeping with the declaration of a public health emergency, has canceled campus events through April 17.
This includes all events scheduled in the Greenhill Center of the Arts for the Departments of Music, Theatre/Dance, and all events in Crossman Gallery.
Events may be rescheduled to a later date, and others will be cancelled. Ticket holders will have the option to exchange tickets for another performance or have a credit issued to their account for future ticket purchases. Exchanges and credits will begin processing for canceled events on Monday, March 30.
Canceled events include the Music Mosaics: Woodwinds and Friends: Woodwind Trio — Sunday, April 5 at 1 p.m. in Light Recital Hall; Sonict presents Cosmographie — April 18 at 7:30 p.m. in Light Recital Hall; Music Mosaics: Prelude to Summer — Sunday, April 19 at 3 p.m. in Light Recital Hall; and Miss Lulu Bett, April 28-May 1 at 7:30 p.m. and May 2-3 at 2 p.m. in Hicklin Studio Theatre.
The box office is experiencing an influx of phone calls and emails. For more information, contact us by email at cacmarketing@uww.edu or by phone at 262-472-2222.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.