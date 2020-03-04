LOWELL — A Yukon breakfast will be held at the Lowell Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall on South Street in Lowell from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.
The all-you-can-eat breakfast will feature scrambled eggs, sausage, home fries, pancakes, toast, doughnuts, orange and tomato juice, milk and coffee.
The cost is $8 for adults, $3 for those ages 6-12, and free for those age 5 and younger.
The breakfast is sponsored by the Lowell VFW Post 9392.
