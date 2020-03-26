Bread and Roses closes
Bread and Roses meals are not being offered at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church. Takeouts are also discontinued. The board of directors of Bread and Roses, with safety of all involved, has decided to close in the community meal.
For more information, visit www.watertownimmanul.org/outreach/breadroses.cfm.
Personal
Essentials Pantry to offer items
The Personal Essentials Pantry, sponsored by Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, will have bags of toilet paper, tissues, Spic & Span and soap available for its guests today, Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church’s front doors on 213 N. Ninth St.
