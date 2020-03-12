FOX LAKE — A Pasta Basta Dinner will be held in Fox Lake at the American Legion Clubhouse March 21. It is a fundraiser for the Fox Lake Public Library Friends.
The dinner will transform the Legion Clubhouse into a bistro where the food is cooked in front of the diner and the lights are dim.
Chef Anthony from Milwaukee will be the person in charge of the two hot plates cooking everyone’s choice of four different pastas, three different sauces, and meats and vegetables to go into the sauce of choice.
Every meal is cooked for each individual person. There will also be salads, bread sticks and homemade desserts for all.
Music at the event will be provided by Don Krosnicki. He plays many different instruments and also composes songs.
One song he has composed since moving to Fox Lake is called the “Ice Fishing Jamboree” in honor of all the ice fishing that takes place on Fox Lake.
The Fox Lake Public Library Friends support the Fox Lake Public Library. The group pays for the end-of-the-summer reading picnic at Riverside Park where the Voyageur Canoe gives everyone on a ride down Mill Creek, they make treats for programs held in the library, they put on the annual Valentine Day Tea for patrons of all libraries, and they take care of the Little Free Library on the front walk into the library.
The cost of the dinner, which runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., is $12 for adults, $8 for children ages 7 to 14, and under age 7 are free. Tickets may be purchased at the door.
For more information, call 920-928-6094.
