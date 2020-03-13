Loaves and Fishes meal planned
The Loaves and Fishes Community Meal will be served Monday from 5-6 p.m. at Watertown Moravian Church, 510 Cole St. The meal is sponsored by Ebenezer Moravian and Watertown Moravian churches.
Hospice holds breakfast meeting
Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Care Center, 1225 Remmel Drive, Johnson Creek, will hold a Monday Morning Joe breakfast meeting on Monday from 8:30-10 a.m. in the upper level dining room.
Programs set at family center
Parent and Child Enrichment (PACE) Playgroups are offered to parents with children from birth to 5 an opportunity to spend time with their children, meet other local families and learn through play using STEAM curriculum. PACE playgroups are offered from 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays and Fridays.
PACE open gyms are offered once a week for parents with children birth to 5 years of age. Watertown Family Center staff offers a variety of equipment for large motor skill development in the Watertown Area YMCA gym. Free and no registration is required. The open gym is offered 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays. The Watertown Family Center is located at 415 S. Eighth St. To register, call 920-261-2450.
Memory screening to be offered
A memory screening is as wellness tool that helps identify possible changes in memory and cognition It creates a baseline of where a person is at so future changes can be monitored. Dementia care specialists from Jefferson County Aging and Disability Resource Center will be at the Watertown Senior and Community Center at 9 a.m. Tuesday to do memory screenings. Appointments can be made by calling 920-675-4035.
Johnson Creek Legion to meet
The Johnson Creek American Legion will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the legion dugout located at 223 First St. The hall is open Friday at 4 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m.
Watertown Rotary Club plans meeting
The Watertown Rotary Club will meet Monday at noon at Madison College, 1300 W. Main St. Individuals wishing to join the club are asked to call Dave Lang, secretary, at 262-6300.
Watertown Kiwanis host meeting
The Watertown Kiwanis, a service club for the Watertown area meets Mondays at noon at the Marquardt chapel, a temporary meeting place until construction is completed. The club’s mission is to serve the children is priority one and support the young population in the surrounding community. Kiwanis Club meetings are involved in discussing such programming and business matters. The Kiwanis also meet the first Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Marquardt chapel. The meetings are open to the public. For more information, call Edna DeWitt at 920-342-9436 or Barbara Berg at 920-988-6432.
R/C Club to meet
Watertown Aeromodelers R/C Club will hold its monthly meeting Monday at 7 p.m. in the conference room of the Watertown Airport. Anyone interested in building and flying radio controlled airplanes, drones or helicopters are invited to attend. For more information, call Bill Berger at 920-988-6210.
Concert series canceled
The Watertown Concert Series has postponed the Altino Trio concert, scheduled for Sunday at Luther Prep. This concert will be rescheduled at a later date.
Senior center to air movie Tuesday
The Watertown Senior and Community Center will show the movie, “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the center. The movie is about Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the complex family ties that bind the as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies and dark new forces at play. The movie stars Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, and Harris Dickinson. The movie is rated PG. The movie feature is free to members of the center and an activity fee of $1 will be charged for non-members older than 55. Refreshments will be served.
