Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland was the guest speaker at a meeting of the Wethonkitha Club Ladies Auxiliary at the Rose Garden.
The 24 members present at the Feb. 27 session heard McFarland discuss updates on three downtown Watertown Main Street projects.
Plans for re-routing College Avenue, with development of a park at Sharp Corner, are in the works. Work on the library expansion will begin in May and demolition of the 100 block of West Main Street is underway to allow for town square construction to start.
The mayor reported that the Main Street Bridge is due to be reconstructed in 2026 and she said that the street will not be fixed until all heavy equipment usage for the project is over.
The Riverwalk is closed due to a sea wall failure. A grant has been applied for to repair it.
Questions about other downtown development and the need for a second fire station were addressed. At this point, Watertown has fewer firefighters than needed and could not staff another station.
McFarland said that the Main Street Program has many activities planned for the community, including Beach Party Bingo.
The business meeting was called to order by President Rosemary Degner. A thank you from from the family of Judy Kohlhoff was read. Changing the May meeting to May 21 was approved. Phyllis Kaesermann requested to be released from active membership and this was granted, with regrets. She, along with Sylvia Tester, will continue to be honorary members. It was approved that at least once a year, a card will be sent to honorary members, along with a roster of current members.
The entertainment committee announced that the speaker for March will be Drew Willems from Lakeside Lutheran talking about the science, technology, engineering and mathematics program. April’s speaker will be Pastor James Buske from the Lighthouse Youth Center in Milwaukee. They are looking for entertainment suggestions for the May banquet.
The door prize was won by Jan Tomhave. Hostesses for the March 26 meeting will be JoAnn Lilo, Ann Marcks, Hazel Nagel and Doris Pirkel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.