MADISON — The public celebration of Catholic Masses throughout the Diocese of Madison has been suspended through Friday, April 3 in response to COVID-19, a strain of the coronavirus.
This includes both Sunday and weekday Masses at all parish churches, oratories, and chapels, according to the Bishop Donald J. Hying of Madison. “I ask that priests still celebrate the Holy Mass in their parishes, but without an assembly,” he said. “This request for priests to celebrate private Masses especially includes the Sunday and holy day of obligation “pro populo” (for the people) Masses as required by canon law.”
The decision was made after having conferred with the Most Rev. Jerome Listecki, Archbishop of Milwaukee and the provincial for the bishops of the State of Wisconsin, and, mindful of the latest restrictions and recommendations announced from national, state, and local health authorities, which require that public gatherings be limited to fewer than 50 people.
“This is a weighty and grave decision, and one I don’t make lightly,” Hying wrote in a letter to priest and members of the Dioceses of Madison. Both St. Henry Catholic Church and St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Watertown are part of the Madison Dioceses.
“As Catholics, the Eucharist is the source and summit of our lives,” Hying wrote. “ In times of public crisis, people naturally turn to the church for spiritual support and direction, and we need to continue to do whatever we can to support our faithful people through prayer, the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass (private in this case), and the reasonable availability of the sacraments.”
Hying said taking precautionary measures is a prudent course of action given the civil directives and the underlying health concerns. “I would ask that, where possible, our churches remain open for private prayer and that our people reserve some part of their day for private prayer or devotions at home or at church, while always obeying the civil directives and following all prudent preventative measures as articulated by health authorities.”
Mass will still be offered regularly in every parish, albeit temporarily on a private basis, due to health concerns.
Liturgies for weddings, funerals, and baptisms will still be celebrated, but priests will need to work with families to limit attendance at these events to fewer than 50 people, and to take other necessary health precautions. Communal reconciliation services should be canceled and confessions limited to individual confession.
Hying asked that all non-essential parish gatherings be postponed, including fish fries. All of the measures will be re-evaluated March 31st, with additional communication at that time.
Hying plans to celebrate a Sunday Mass each week which will be live-streamed. More details on the time of that Mass will follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.