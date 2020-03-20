BEAVER DAM — Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam is suspending all elective ambulatory and inpatient procedures, and non-urgent ambulatory visits. Each patient who will be impacted by this change is being called to reschedule their appointment.
Elective is defined as any procedure that, if delayed 30 to 60 days, would not jeopardize a patient’s health. Similarly, non-urgent ambulatory visits are those where delay would not negatively affect a patient’s health, such as annual wellness/routine physical exams, follow-up visits for stable medical conditions and office procedures.
If you are a patient with an elective procedure coming up that is critical to your health and quality-of-life, MMC-BD will still see you.
By delaying care for those patients whose health will not be negatively affected by postponing their appointment, MMC-BD can ensure the resources and staff needed to handle the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), and limit potential exposure of staff and patients.
This policy will stay in place until further notice. For more information, visit https://www.marshfieldclinic.org/specialties/infectious-diseases/coronavirus-update.
