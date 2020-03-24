Madison College is extending the closure of all facilities until May 15 in response to escalating concerns regarding the continued spread of COVID-19.
All facilities district-wide will remain closed. Classes will resume in online delivery formats as appropriate and whenever possible beginning March 30. All college-wide activities are canceled until May 15.
Students currently enrolled in classes will receive next steps regarding their specific courses from their faculty before March 30. Students are to watch their campus email, visit the website pages devoted to COVID-19 updates or follow news updates on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts.
“This is an unprecedented time and we continue to put the safety of the entire Madison College community in the forefront of all of our decisions,” Madison College President Jack E. Daniels III said. “The college remains committed now more than ever to our mission of offering high quality, accessible education to our community. We continue to work together to help our students reach their personal and academic goals and also support our employees, who in turn are committed to supporting our students, through this challenging time.”
College leaders are continuing to consult with public health officials. Updates will be posted as new information becomes available. Visit www.madisoncollege.edu for information.
