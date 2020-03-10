OCONOMOWOC — The many off beat holidays in March was the topic of the March 5 Oconomowoc Toastmasters meeting. President Bernice Hoppel opened the meeting with a toast to inspire everyone. The Toastmaster for the night was Chamy Lutz with her “off beat” theme. Lutz enlightened the club members to the many off beat holidays in March.
Word Master Donna Fuller shared the word xeric, which is an adjective meaning dry or a dessert-like condition.
Lutz also prepared the table topics questions. She asked Mark Brewer what his number one goal is for the next six months? Then she asked Ted Fuller the meaning of peace? Lastly she asked Donna Fuller what is her greatest challenge?
The first speech by Brewer was called Go with the Flow. His speech compared the rapids and calm pools of river rafting with the challenges and easy times of life. It is the speech Brewer will give at the Area B3 contest Saturday in Muskego.
The second speaker was Mary Tylicki with her speech Due Diligence when Vetting a Non-Profit Organization. She explained how to scrutinize small non-profit organizations and she listed the things to consider when choosing to support them.
General evaluator for the evening was Tylicki.
Brewer was the winning speaker and Fuller the winning table topics.
The 70th anniversary party was discussed and plans made for April 25 at the Waukesha State Bank in Oconomowoc from 1-5 p.m.
All past and present members will be invited.
The next meeting will be on Thursday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the Aurora Medical Center in Oconomowoc in the conference room 1H1 Pabst.
Members were reminded about dues. Guests are always welcome.
