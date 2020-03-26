WHITEWATER — Friends of UW-Whitewater’s Summerround will not be surprised to learn that the 2020 season has been canceled out of an abundance of caution for patrons, students, faculty, and staff during this period of disruption due to COVID-19.
“Over the years, many have derived great pleasure from attending UW-Whitewater student productions and we are looking forward to your joining us for the 2021 season when a greater sense of normalcy returns,” said Dean Eileen M. Hayes.
The faculty and staff of the department of theatre/dance are working on creative ways of teaching their coursework and working from home. Creativity is in large supply in the College of Arts and Communication, which will serve well as educators navigate staying safe at home.
For more information on campus response visit: http://www.uww.edu/uhcs/covid19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.