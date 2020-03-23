JUNEAU — At the recommendation of local public health, Dodge County’s senior congregate dining sites are closed because of concern about COVID-19, or coronavirus.
The Watermark in Beaver Dam closed March 13. The Mayville Senior Center closed March 17. Horicon’s City Hall building closed March 17. The dining site at the Randolph Greenview Apartments closed Wednesday.
The two remaining sites, Reeseville Senior Apartments and Hustisford Fireman’s Station closed Friday.
Wisconsin older adults are among the highest risk population for becoming seriously ill from COVID-19. Locations where seniors gather may cause an increased risk of transmission of COVID-19.
The congregate dining service will remain closed until further notice.
Home delivered meals will continue for existing patrons.
The department is taking action to convert participants’ from one hot meal per day to five frozen meals per week.
This plan will be fully in effect by March 31.
Daily welfare checks of each individual in the program will be conducted to continue to support isolated participants during this health emergency.
This will provide a larger supply of food to individuals, as well as minimize risk and exposure to participants, volunteer drivers, and Department staff.
Contact the Aging, Disability Resource Center for more information at 920-386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407.
