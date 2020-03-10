WATERLOO – On Saturday, the American Legion Post 233, located at 9250 State Highway 89, will host a St. Patrick’s Day celebration from 1:30 to 7 p.m. or until sold out.
The bar will open at 12:30 p.m. and the menu will include corned beef and cabbage, carrots, parsley potatoes, bread and assorted desserts.
The celebration is open to the public and prices are $11.50 for adults and $7 for children under 12.
For delivery in the Waterloo area, call 920-478-4300.
For additional information regarding the celebration, call 920-478-2780.
