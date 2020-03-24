Bird Lady publishes book

HORICON — Stories from the Bird Lady, a book of Barbara Harvey’s stories, has been published.
Locally known as “Bird Lady,” Harvey was a raptor rehabilitator and educator for over 30 years of her life. It all started when she was asked to care for an injured eastern screech owl named Tuffy.
Over the years, Harvey cared for thousands of hawks, owls, falcons, and eagles, many were returned to the wild, some were too injured to be helped, and those who were not able to be released, because of permanent injuries, were used for education programs.
Harvey had federal and state permits to rehab and educate with birds of prey.
She traveled almost 100,000 miles giving programs to groups large and small, all with the purpose to educate people on the benefits of these birds. She believed education was crucial, because many birds had been injured due to human causes – accidental and unfortunately, on purpose.
In 1985, Harvey started writing articles for the Marsh Haven Monarch newsletter about her experiences with raptor rescues, rehab, and releases. She became a prolific writer, giving a voice to the voiceless. The stories are filled with the high points of releases back into the wild, and the tearful final goodbyes that never came easy.
Before Harvey passed away in 2016, she met with Marsh Haven Nature Center director, Renee Wahlen, who has a background in print media, and expressed her wish to have all these stories compiled into a book.
It was a daunting task for Wahlen, who also took on care of four of Harvey’s education birds through the non-profit nature center located just outside of Waupun. It took four years, but “Stories from the Bird Lady” has been published and Harvey’s wish has been fulfilled.
The 204-page book is available through Amazon, at Marsh Haven Nature Center, and at local book talks around the area. It is filled with all 112 stories that Harvey wrote, color pictures, and other information on the amazing woman known as the “Bird Lady.”
All proceeds from the sale of the book will go to the “Barbara’s Birds” fund, which was set up to provide long-term care for the educational raptors who reside at Marsh Haven Nature Center.
