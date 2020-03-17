WAUKESHA — ProHealth Care has suspended all scheduled community classes, community events, tours and support group meetings to protect patients, staff and the community from the spread of coronarvirus.
The ProHealth Care Walks for Cancer is ProHealth’s largest annual event, bringing together thousands of people every spring to walk in Waukesha, Oconomowoc and Mukwonago. This year, the ProHealth Care Foundation has reimagined the Walks for Cancer.
“In lieu of large gatherings in three communities, we are welcoming Walks for Cancer participants to walk with their closest supporters in a safe location of their choice,” said Paula Jacobs, director of philanthropy for the foundation. “Whether in their own neighborhood or on favorite trails, Walks for Cancer supporters are encouraged to continue to register and participate – and support local cancer services.”
Information about the walks is being shared at ProHealthCare.org/WalksforCancer, on the foundation’s Facebook page and by email to registrants. The announcements will include information about T-shirt distribution.
“Digital activities will include messages of hope and encouragement from our Walks for Cancer ambassadors and ProHealth cancer specialists,” Jacobs said. “We hope many people will walk with us and support ProHealth Care’s cancer services.”
