Paver blocks at Veterans Memorial Park will be dedicated during the Veterans Day ceremony in May.
To date, more than 400 pavers have been dedicated at the park.
If orders and payment is received prior to April 11, the paver will be placed before Memorial Day or the month before Veterans Day if received after April 11.
Pavers are being sold to remember or honor anyone who has served honorably, or is serving, in the U.S. Armed Forces or its allies from the Revolutionary War to the present.
Granite pavers are 12-by-12-by-2 inch granite blocks that have up to seven lines with up to 20 characters per line.
The pavers can include rank and name of the veteran, branch of the service, years of service, conflict or area served and awards. The last lines can be personal. No pictures or emblems can be placed on the pavers.
Pavers are being installed along a walkway leading to the soldiers’ monument.
Pavers cost $150 and checks can be made payable to Veterans Paver Project, and sent to P.O. Box 22, Watetown, WI 53094, attention Dennis Johnson.
For more information, call Johnson at 920-262-0930 or email denjohnson@sbcglobal.net.
