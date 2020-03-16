WAUKESHA — For those with questios on the coronarvirus pandemic, ProHealth Care has launched a new resource for its patients and others in the communities it serves – the ProHealth Coronavirus Hotline.
The hotline phone number is 262-928-4499. It will be staffed around the clock.
In addition to answering a range or questions about coronavirus, the hotline team can help people who have symptoms decide whether they need to seek care. Callers who need to make an appointment will be connected with a scheduler. Those needing care also may be encouraged to use ProHealth Care’s virtual urgent care service, which has been discounted to $20 during this public health crisis.
Patients who have symptoms of COVID-19 – fever, cough, shortness of breath – are strongly encouraged not to visit a clinic or emergency department. They should first call the hotline or their provider’s office to discuss next steps. Anyone experiencing a medical emergency should call 911.
Here are steps one can take to protect themselves and loved ones:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your shirtsleeve, not your hand.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care, and limit close contact with others as much as possible.
• Avoid crowds and limit physical contact, such as hugging and shaking hands.
