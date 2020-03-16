Madison College has closed all facilities, including the Watertown campus, in response to escalating concerns regarding the continued spread of COVID-19. All facilities districtwide will be closed to the public and students through March 29.
Classes and activities scheduled from March 23 to March 29 are canceled in accordance with the previous announced extension of spring break.
Employees will be receiving additional information via email.
Students currently enrolled in classes will receive next steps regarding their specific course from their faculty in the near future. Students can watch their campus email, visit the college’s website pages devoted to COVID-19 updates or follow news updates provided on the college’s official Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts.
At this time, the college is planning alternative delivery modes of instruction that may not require face-to-face sessions beginning March 30.
College leaders are continuing to consult with public health officials. Visit www.madisoncollege.edu for the most current information.
