BEAVER DAM — Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam has announced the opening of a new COVID-19 Clinic aimed at providing ongoing screening and testing as well as symptom management.
Those who feel they may have COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, dry cough and shortness of breath, and believe they are a candidate for testing or symptom management can call 1-877-998-0022.
A medical professional will conduct an over-the-phone screening to determine if a COVID-19 test is appropriate.
If so, the individual will be directed to the COVID-19 Clinic.
Clinic staff will then work with patients by providing guidelines for quarantine, in-clinic symptom management, or a recommendation to seek emergency care for those with acute symptoms.
“Having a dedicated COVID-19 clinic allows us to effectively identify and care for those with COVID-19,” said Angelia Foster, MMC-BD chief administrative officer. “The clinic also allows our emergency department to focus its resources on the most critically ill and injured patients.”
The clinic will not accept walk-in patients; anyone with symptoms can begin by calling 1-877-988-0022. While previous testing was for Dodge County residents only, the COVID-19 Clinic is available to everyone.
For more information on COVID-19 visit https://www.marshfieldclinic.org/specialties/infectious-diseases/coronavirus-update or call the COVID-19 helpline at 1-833-981-0711.
To learn how to support MMC-BD with a donation of masks or other PPE, visit bdch.com/community-support.
