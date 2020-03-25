WAUKESHA – ProHealth Care is seeking donations of masks and other personal protective equipment as well as hand sanitizer.
“As we prepare to care for our patients and our community during this public health crisis, supplies of personal protective equipment are critically low in Wisconsin and around the country,” said Mary Baker, ProHealth’s chief clinical operations officer. “Some of the products we need to protect our health care professionals also are used in other fields, and we would be grateful for donations at this time.”
Donated products must be new, in unopened packaging. ProHealth Care is accepting donations of the following items:
• Masks – Both N95 respirator and ear loop surgical masks. These masks are sometimes used in construction, painting, dentistry, veterinary medicine and school settings.
• Eye protection – Goggles and safety glasses. These are used in a wide variety of industries as well as by woodworkers, hobbyists and painters.
• Hand sanitizer – Hand sanitizers that contain at least 60% alcohol are most effective in preventing the spread of the coronavirus. Many individuals and businesses use these products.
Donations from the community may be dropped off at ProHealth Care’s administrative building at N17W24100 Riverwood Drive in Pewaukee, off Pewaukee Road just north of I-94.
Donations can be left in the front lobby between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
To make a large donation of these products, call 262-696-0464, or send an email to leslie.kleba@phci.org.
Many in the community have asked about providing handsewn masks. While ProHealth’s caregivers greatly appreciate these offers, the organization is not accepting handsewn masks at this time. Guidelines for handsewn masks, including patterns and materials, are being developed. If ProHealth’s infectious disease specialists decide that handsewn masks would be effective and helpful, the organization will make a public appeal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.