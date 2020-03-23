The Watertown Food Pantry hours have been changed due to the coronarvirus pandemic.
The new hours are Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon; Tuesdays from 1 to 3 p.m.; Wednesdays from noon to 2 p.m.; Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m.; and Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon.
The food pantry will not be open on Thursday nights.
The food pantry is located in the lower level of Immanuel Lutheran Church, 209 N. Ninth St., Watertown.
The only entrance to the food pantry will be via the entrance off North Ninth Street where the elevator is located.
The door will only be opened 30 minutes prior to the food pantry opening for the day. No one may arrive early and enter through any other church door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.