Third Quarter Honor Roll for Lebanon Lutheran School

 5th and 6th Grade High Honors

Allison Howlett

Ava Novotny

Ella Peirick

 5th and 6th Grade Honors

Christian Maas

Brody Otto

Landon Pfingsten

Hannah Streich

 7th and 8th Grade High Honors

Noelle Anthon

Aubree Batterman

Helena Cahoon

Hailey Fincutter

Casey Grudzinski

Calvin Hurtgen

Carsten Hurtgen

Jacob Hurtgen

Nevaeh Peirick

Adam Theder

Jackson Turke

7th and 8th Grade Honors

Brett Schwefel

