Third Quarter Honor Roll for Lebanon Lutheran School
5th and 6th Grade High Honors
Allison Howlett
Ava Novotny
Ella Peirick
5th and 6th Grade Honors
Christian Maas
Brody Otto
Landon Pfingsten
Hannah Streich
7th and 8th Grade High Honors
Noelle Anthon
Aubree Batterman
Helena Cahoon
Hailey Fincutter
Casey Grudzinski
Calvin Hurtgen
Carsten Hurtgen
Jacob Hurtgen
Nevaeh Peirick
Adam Theder
Jackson Turke
7th and 8th Grade Honors
Brett Schwefel
