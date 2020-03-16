The Watertown Department of Public Health will hold an immunization and influenza clinic on Thursday from 2:30 to 4:15 p.m. at 515 S. First St.
Parents or guardians are required to bring the child’s original immunization record to the clinic and to accompany their children if they are under age 18.
If a parent is unable to attend the clinic with their child, written consent may be sent with the child and/or responsible adult.
Children through 18 years of age who are Medicaid eligible, uninsured, American Indian or Alaskan Native or underinsured (no coverage for vaccines) will be able to receive immunizations from the department.
If a child is insured, make an appointment with a primary care provider for vaccinations.
An administration fee of $15 will be charged to city residents for each visit. Non-city residents will be charged $20.
Forward/Medical assistance cards will be accepted only for childhood immunizations.
The cost for private pay flu vaccine is $30.
Medicare Part B covers the cost of influenza vaccine if one is not enrolled in a Managed Health Plan or HMO. Participants are asked to bring a Medicare Card to the clinic.
