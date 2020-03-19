Jones receives Outstanding Educator Award

Jill Jones of Watertown, a teacher at the Silver Lake Intermediate School in Oconomowoc, received the 2019 Outstanding Educator Award from the Oregon-California Trails Association.
The award, presented by the non-profit organization, is presented to an educator who makes the history of emigrant trails come alive. The award seeks to honor outstanding educators and institutions for their work.
This past summer Jones spent 17 days along the trail with her father, gathering first-hand knowledge to pass along to her students.
In her eighth-grade classroom, she has the students do a simulation of being on the trail in the 1840’s. Her history unit is “To Oregon or Bust.”
Students select a pioneer identity as they develop a push and pull factor for what it pushing them out of their homeland in the east and what is pulling them to the west. This information then becomes part of their backstory when creating the short story that most students will write as an assessment for the unit.
Jones is the trail boss of all wagons heading west. She lets the students know when the wagons will be rolling out. Students make decisions about the supplies they select and decide what is necessary for life on the trail.
Jones provides the students background by showing them a slideshow on the Oregon Trail. Students work together to complete chores each night forcing them to rely on each other and working together. As the pioneers move along the trail, there are fates that play out.
Many of these stories and experiences were included in Jones’ nomination for the award. Nominations are open to any individual and/or group of educators or institution that contributed to students’ education about the 19th century westward overland migrations in the United States.
“I learned most of the history of the trail from my mom and dad,” Jones said. “That is where the passion and learning began for me,” she added.
Her father, Rudy Jeseritz, who taught math for 40 years, now has a strong interest in history, Jones said. “When I was little I did a lot of car trips with the old station wagon and stop along the way,” she said. “I give a lot of credit to my parents for those experiences.”
Jones is in her 11th year of teaching at Silver Lake Intermediate School in Oconomowoc. She has been a teacher for 29 years.
“I was really excited to find out about the award,” Jones said. The school district allowed Jones to attend the award ceremony in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Her father accompanied her on the trip. “It was really nice to experience that with him.”
