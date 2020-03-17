All local Social Security offices have closed to the public for in-person service.
This decision protects the population it serves, older Americans and people with underlying medical conditions, and employees during the coronavirus pandemic. The offices are still able to provide critical services.
Secure and convenient online services remain available at www.socialsecurity.gov. Local offices will also continue to provide critical services over the phone. The offices are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local governments, and other experts to monitor COVID-19 and will let people know when in-person service resumes.
With online services, one can apply for retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits, check the status of an application or appeal, request a replacement Social Security card, or print a benefit verification letter. There is also information to answer most of Social Security questions online, without having to speak with a Social Security representative in person or by phone.
If one cannot conduct Social Security business online, check the online field office locator for specific information how to directly contact a local office. Local offices will be able to provide critical services to help one apply for benefits, answer questions, and provide other services over the phone.
If one cannot complete Social Security business online, they can call the National 800 number at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778).
