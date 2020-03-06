LAKE MILLS — The LD Fargo Public Library in Lake Mills will hold Library Design Workshops Saturday and Monday.
The library board has hired FEH Design Group of Oconomowoc to assess how the library building meets current and future community needs.
FEH and the library board will host two all-day, drop-in design workshops that allow participants to review and recommend different design elements and features for public libraries. Each workshop includes a noon presentation and an early evening discussion about the design elements and plans.
Architects at each design workshop will regularly revise several library models that include the current library building and possible expansions.
Architects and library board members will be on hand to answer questions and listen to recommendations on building features and elements.
During the second half of Monday's workshop, the architects will start assigning accurate cost estimates for each model.
Saturday's workshop will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the meeting 4 to 5:30 p.m. and Monday's workshop is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the meeting set for 6 p.m.
