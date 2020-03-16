FOX LAKE — The Pasta Basta Dinner scheduled for Saturday at the Fox Lake American Legion has been canceled.
This dinner was a fundraiser for the Fox Lake Public Library Friends. It is certainly appreciated that the Fox Lake American Legion was willing to let the friends use the facilities and organizers will be looking at re-scheduling the event for the fall, according to Julie Flemming, Fox Lake Public Library Friends president.
