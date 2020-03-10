The Watertown Senior and Community Center held its members sheepshead tournament on March 4.
Twenty-two people participated in the tournament and the winners included Wally Scheiber, Tom Zimmerman, Elvin Will, Elroy Maasch, John Flahive, John Luby, and Donna Harshberger.
On Friday, 18 people participated i a members four-handed sheepshead tournament. The winners were Elroy Maasch, Carol Schumann, John Luby, John Flahive, Ken Meyer and Rae Metzger.
On Sunday, a public sheepshead tournament was held at the center. Sixteen people participated in the tournament.
The winners were Faith Zoellick, John Luby, and Kathy Evans.
Also on Sunday, a public euchre tournament was held at the center. Twenty-one people participated in the tournament.
The winners were Terry Schultz, Dick Flood, Randy Moldenhauer, Del Schultz, Diana Baumann and Ruth Zimmermann. A door prize went to Barbara Wildes.
Shepshead is held Wednesdays and Fridays at 1 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.