WATERLOO — The Waterloo American Legion Post 233 Auxiliary has canceled its 100 anniversary gala set for April 4 at Waterloo Firemen’s Park due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The gala event to celebrate 100 years of serving veterans, military and their families is one of many events that are being canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
It was scheduled for April 4, but due to the uncertainty of the time period all will be affected by the virus and following Gov.Tony Ever’s ban on social gatherings over 10 people, the Waterloo Unit 233 voted to cancel the event.
All who have purchased tickets will receive a full refund, and any donation designated to Badger Honor Flight or the auxiliary will be given to those organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.