BEAVER DAM — In an effort to “flatten the curve” and reduce possibility of transmitting coronavirus, Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam is implementing an additional measure to keep patients, families, communities and staff safe while in the facilities.
All patients, visitors and staff will undergo a brief screening each day to assure that they are healthy and do not have any indicators that suggest they may need further evaluation for coronavirus.
This screening includes answering a few, brief questions and having their temperature taken. It should be completed quickly, but it is possible a short wait may occur to complete the screening. Patients and visitors may find it helpful to arrive a few minutes early to allow for the screening to be completed.
The safety of patients and the community is a priority. The hospital will continue to provide safe, high quality care to those it serves. Patience and cooperation with this new process is appreciated.
For more information on COVID-19, visit https://www.marshfieldclinic.org/specialties/infectious-diseases/coronavirus-update.
