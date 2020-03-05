JEFFERSON — March is Women’s History Month and the Jefferson Public Library will honor women who were military veterans with an exhibit created by the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs through the Wisconsin Veterans Museum.
The “I Am Not Invisible” exhibit will be at the library March 14-27.
The banner for the exhibit features a photograph of a woman veteran accompanied by a quote tied to their military service.
The exhibit strives to increase awareness and dialogue about women veterans as well as open viewers’ eyes to myriad levels of expertise of women veterans. The exhibit will be available for viewing during regular library hours in the library meeting room.
The Friends of the Jefferson Library will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Other library programs include National Pi Day. The friends group will hold a fundraiser March 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The friends group will be selling pies as a fundraiser to benefit the library. Slice of pie is $2.50; half pie, $5; and whole pie, $10.
Play and Learn will be held at 6 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Friday. the activity includes create play with hands-on age-appropriate experiences and materials for young children and their families. This month’s theme is Veterinarian’s Office.
Story time will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Each story time consists of books read aloud, songs, movement activities, and crafts. The program is appropriate for children ages 2 to 4 and their families.
A teen volunteer meeting will be held at 5:30 .m. Wednesday. Teens age 13 and older can join the group. Members help with basic library duties such as decorating, material maintenance and program support.
