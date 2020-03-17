Due to COVID-19 and to protect clients, the Watertown Parks & Recreation Department is suspending all indoor pool and recreational programming, including open gym, pickleball, archery, ballet, and fitness classes until further notice.
The department is accepting registrations for its recreational programming. One can register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Forms are available on the city’s website at www.ci.watertown.wi.us. They can be sent by email or mail. Call the office at 920-262-8080 for those requests.
Several other city services, including the Watetown Senior and Community Center and library are closed.
