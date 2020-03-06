LEBANON — Ruby’s Pantry food distribution, or Pop-up Pantry, will be held Tuesday at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Lebanon.
Participants can bring two laundry baskets and a $20 donation to Ruby’s food and fill the baskets with food for their family.
Registration opens at 4 p.m. and continues until 6:30 p.m.
Distribution of food begins at 5 p.m. and continues until 6:30 p.m. or until all shares are gone. Three hundred shares will be available this month.
St. Peter’s Church hosts the event the second Tuesday of each month. Ruby’s pantry brings a semi-load of food to Lebanon from producers who have overstock supplies.
There are no income or residency requirements to attend a Ruby’s Pantry food distribution.
Ruby’s Pantry receives no state or federal funding and is funded primarily by the $20 donation per share to help cover operational costs such as trucking and refrigeration.
Guests can bring two large laundry baskets or boxes per share to transport the food home.
Each share contains some meat/protein, pizza, potatoes, dairy, bread and/or baked goods, vegetables and a variety of other food products as well as paper goods.
If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, contact the church office at St. Peter’s at 920-925-3547.
St. Peter’s is located seven miles northeast of Watertown at the intersection of Highways MM and R.
